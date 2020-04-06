Biobanking Market Emergence of the Smart Hospital Drives Growth 2030 : Top Players PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Biobanking is the process of collecting samples of bodily fluids or tissues for extensive research and understanding the cause of various diseases. Researchers can also gain information on the things like weight and height that are related to health. The 'bank' term refers to the storage system of samples for research in future. With the help of biobanking samples, researchers can also track the diseases of their patients by studying their past medical records. The targeted process holds significance in cancer research, for the development of personalized medicine, for the making of more precise medicine, greater impact on medical innovation and biotechnology, and carries importance in exchanges and networking between biobanks.



Top Players are:



Some prominent players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Cell&Co, Promega Corporation and Brooks Life Sciences among others.



Growth Factor



The increasing international awareness for the need of biobanking is promoting the growth of biobanking market. Biobanking plays an important role in advancing biomedical and translational research by providing better opportunities for collection and preservation of biological samples such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids which are used in research endeavors to discover disease-relevant biomarkers. Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies are investing extensively in drug discovery and developing their pipeline products which requires the application of biobanking. For instance, Novo Nordisk with the support of UK Biobank is discovering novel drug targets for several chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular liver, kidney diseases and obesity.



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in biobanking market over forecast period. The improving research infrastructure, emergence of diseases, and increasing adoption of new technologies in this region is contributing to the growth of biobanking market. Moreover, extensive government initiative and investment for development of novel pharmaceutical products is attributed to increasing use of biobanking.



Table of Content:



GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Collection Consumables

Services & Software



GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SAMPLE TYPE

Blood Products

Biological Fluids

Cell Lines

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Others



GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STORAGE TYPE

Automated Storage

Manual Storage



GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Clinical Research

Life Science Research

Regenerative Medicine



