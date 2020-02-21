Biobanking Market Manufacturers and Technology Forecast to 2019-2030 with Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN Becton,Dickinson and Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- The updated 'Global Biobanking Market Report 2030' is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. The Biobanking Market is estimated to be over US$ 1,900 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Biobanking of human biological specimens has evolved from the simple private collection of often poorly annotated residual clinical specimens, to well annotated and organized collections setup by commercial and not-for-profit organizations. The activities of biobanks is now the focus of international and government agencies in recognition of the need to adopt best practices and provide scientific, ethical and legal guidelines for the industry. The demand for more, high quality and clinically annotated biospecimens will increase, primarily due to the unprecedented level of genomic, post genomic and personalized medicine research activities going on. Demand for more biospecimens provides new challenges and opportunities for developing strategies to build biobanking into a business that is better able to supply the biospecimen needs of the future.



Some prominent players in the biobanking market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Cell&Co, Promega Corporation and Brooks Life Sciences among others.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness growth in the practice of biobanking owing to the factors such as improving life sciences research infrastructure, growing investments of governmental organizations in fields like biomedical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology. The growth of the biobanking market is expected particularly in countries like India, China, and Japan. These regions have been witnessing an increase in the collection of a number of new biospecimens. Moreover, the increasing demand for regenerative medicines in these countries is likely to contribute to the growth of biobanking market over the forecast period.



Global Biobanking Market is Segmented:

By Product & Service,

Sample Type,

Storage Type,

Application And Region



Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



