Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, “Biobanks - 2012 Year Book”. It provides key data, information and analysis of 37 of the world’s major biobanks. The report provides information on population-based biobanks, disease based biobanks, brain biobanks, stem cell biobanking, twin registries, children biobanks and many national biobanks. It also provides comprehensive analysis of funding, harmonization, the cost of biobanking, and partnership structure. In addition, the report reviews the factors determining the success and failure of biobanks.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Biobanking is a relatively new field with promising potential. It presents a host of opportunities and challenges. Funding patterns have changed as biobanks have evolved; in a comparative study of more than 100 biobanks around the world, the majority of biobanks were found to be stand-alone, and were entirely funded by the government of the country. Around 70% of biobanks are stand-alone, whereas only 30% are partnered with other biobanks or institutions. With globalization and a growing interest in trans-national sharing of biobank resources, there is an increasing push to harmonize biobank processes and regulations. The process of setting up a new biobank is the most costly phase of a biobank’s development and lifespan. The maintenance cost of a biobank is marginal compared to the cost of set-up.



Scope



- A comprehensive study of 37 major biobanks in the world along with the current trends in biobanking.

- A detailed account of population-based biobanks, disease-based biobanks, brain biobanks, stem cell biobanking, twin registries, children biobanks and many national biobanks.

- A comparative study of the major issues concerning biobanks including funding, harmonization, the cost of biobanking, partnership structure, and regulatory and ethical issues.

- In-depth analysis of the major developments in the leading segments of biobanks with key emphasis on major challenges in the biobanking sector.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate major biobanks in the world, their service providers, research collaborations and private sector involvement.

- Analyze issues of funding, harmonization, the cost of biobanking, and partnership structure that determine strength and limitation of a biobank.

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus of research of the leading biobanks.

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key biobanks for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships to accelerate research and development.

- Devise better strategies through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the market.

- Develop understanding on recent developments in biobanking regulatory frameworks and ethical issues like informed consent, withdrawal of ownership, confidentiality and commercialization.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/biobanks-2012-year-book-report-552270