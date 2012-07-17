Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research on, “Biobetters in Key Markets - Opportunities for Biotechnology Companies to Sustain Innovation with Low Risk and High Value Offerings”, which provides insights into the impact of biobetter therapies on the top selling biologic therapeutics, the regulatory procedure surrounding entry in the biobetters market and including recent technological advances that have driven advancement in the market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top selling biobetter products covering top selling protein classes, erythropoietin’s, granulocyte-colony stimulating factors (G-CSF), interferon-?, interferon-beta, insulin and insulin analogs, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and tumor Necrosis Factor-? (TNF-?). The report also includes insights into the biobetter therapeutics R&D pipeline. It analyzes the competitive landscape, including Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), and licensing and co-development deals.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that on average biobetter launches generate more revenues than their corresponding originator therapies. In some scenarios this extended to, the launch of a biobetter therapy substituting the sales from an existing originator product or biobetter therapy.



Scope



- Data and analysis on the impact of biobetter therapeutics on the major top selling biologics erythropoietin’s, granulocyte-colony stimulating factors (G-CSF), interferon-?, interferon-beta, insulin and insulin analogs, human growth hormone and monoclonal and mAbs.

- Pipeline analysis of biobetter therapies in major protein classes erythropoietin’s, G-CSF, interferon-?, interferon-beta, insulin and insulin analogs, mAbs and TNF-?.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the global biobetter therapeutics market, including companies such as Celgene, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amylin and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma.

- Key M&A activities and licensing and co-development agreements that took place from 2010-2012 in the global Biobetters market.



Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving technological advancements in the field of biobetter therapies.

- Identify key molecules in development being used for biobetter therapies.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying common drug class biobetters in the pipeline for top selling protein classes.

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/biobetters-in-key-markets-opportunities-for-biotechnology-companies-to-sustain-innovation-with-low-risk-and-high-value-offerings-report-552272