Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts Market to 2027 Is Becoming More Wide Spread : Know the Key Players Novozymes , Reuters, Codexis, DuPont, Biosyntha Technology

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market is expected to reach 114.41 kilo ton by 2025, from110.64 in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016; the base year of calculation is 2017and the forecast period is 2017 to 2025.



Some of the major players in the global biocatalysis & biocatalysts are Novozymes , Reuters, Codexis , Chr. Hansen A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc , DuPont, Biosyntha Technology Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Biocatalysts, Piramal Enterprises Ltd,Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE , AB Enzymes, Dyadic International Inc., Prozomix Limited, evoxx technologies gmbh, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, Ingenza Ltd. , Kable, VTU Technology,bio prodict, among others.



Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market By Type (Hydrolases, Oxidoreductases , lyases, isomerases, Transferases),By Application (Food & Beverages, Cleaning Agents, Agriculture & Feed, Biofuel Production, Biopharmaceuticals ),By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.



Market Definition:Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market



This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the database security market in the next 8 years. Bio-catalysis is a process, which involves enzymes and other biological catalysts to accelerate the rate of reaction between organic compounds. Bio-catalyst has wide applications in the production of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, and agricultural chemicals, textile, biofuels and other life science applications. For example, nitrile hydratase from Rhodococcuss, rhodochrous strain is used in the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile to acrylamide for use in plastics. Some of the frequently used biocatalysts are lyases, isomerases, hydrolases, transferases and oxidoreductases.



For instance, amylases and proteases are utilized for saccharification and starch liquefaction in starch processing and biofuel industry. In 2011, Prozomix Limited launched a biocatalysts device that emphases on developing high quality product to customers which comprises novel panels of advanced biocatalysts and targets towards the enzymatic organic chemistry. Each panel consist of different divergent such as chiral enzymatic transformations by bioinformatics approach, biophysical properties afforded by Nature, which provides effectively samples with the high range of specificities.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



- Innovation in biocatalysis technology.

- Diffusion of biocatalysis in emerging end-use Industries.

- Giving awareness of environmentally friendly products.

- Increasing capacity of customer to spend.

- Advent of competitor technology.

- For certain application less regulation.



Market Segmentation: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market



- The global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

- Based on type, the global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is segmented into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, and others.

- On the basis of application, the global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is classified into food & beverages, cleaning agents, agriculture & feed, biofuel production, biopharmaceuticals, and others.

- Based on geography, the global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.



Competitive Landscape: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market



The global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.



