Reports and Data have released a new market report titled "Global Biocide Market"



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Biocide market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Competitive Analysis:

The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, Thor Group Limited, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Clariant AG, and others are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



Along with this, the report also offers detailed segmentation of the market based on types and applications.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Metallic Compounds

- Organic Acids

- Halogen Compounds

- Phenolic Biocides

- Organosulfur Compounds

- Other Biocides



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Pest Control

- Preservatives

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Water Treatment

- Personal Care

- Wood Preservation

o Paints and Coatings

o Food and Beverage

- Others



To understand the dynamics of the global Biocide market, the industry is analyzed over the key geographical regions.



These key regions of the world include:

- North America(U.S., Canada)

- Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



