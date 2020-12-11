New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The global Biocide market is forecasted to reach USD 14.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Biocides are chemical products or microorganisms that are used to control the harmful pathogens by chemical or biological synthesis. It is non-toxic in nature, has high cleansing action, and has high resonance with solvents, which makes it compatible with different end-use industries.



North America is anticipated to be the largest player for industrial wastewater treatment owing to the presence of huge infrastructure for oil and gas, mining, and strict regulations against wastewater treatment. It holds 40.2% of the total market share for biocide in 2019.



Key Companies of the Biocide Market are:



BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, Thor Group Limited, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Clariant AG among others.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Biocide Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Biocide market is segmented into



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metallic Compounds

Organic Acids

Halogen Compounds

Phenolic Biocides

Organosulfur Compounds

Other Biocides



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pest Control

Preservatives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Biocide market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Biocide market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



