Biocides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Biocides are chemical agents like herbicides or pesticides that are capable of destroying living organisms. Biocides are used as additives in polymers to destroy fungi, bacteria, and marine organism. Use of biocides in rubbers and plastics helps to reduce the cost and cleaning efforts. Biocides are widely used in various industries like water treatment, hospitals, home care, food processing and others. The global market for antioxidants is growing at a significant rate. North America represents the largest regional market in the biocides market and holds 45% of global market share by revenue. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing market with a high demand from emerging countries like India and China.



Read More: Biocides Market



Increasing demand for water and environmental regulation are the major drivers for the growth of the global biocides market. However, the rising raw material prices and high cost for business registration act as major challenges for this market. Continuous economic development in Asia-Pacific represents the potential market for the global biocides market. Emerging applications in plastics is also a positive indication for this market.



Based on product types, the global biocides market is segmented into halogen compounds, organosulfers, metallic compounds, organic acids, phenolic and others. Based on applications, the global biocides market is segmented into personal care, wood preservation, water treatment, food and beverage and paints and coating. Based on geography, the global market for biocides is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



Some of the key players in this industry include Albemarle Corporation, Thor Group Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Champion Technologies, Cortec Corporation, Clariant AG, Kemira Oyj, The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, GE Water and Process Technologies, Lubrizol Corporation, FMC Corporation, Nalco Holding Company, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical and Materials Market



High Performance Rubber Market



Personal Care Chemicals & Ingredients Market



Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market For Automotives



Adhesives and Sealants Market



Metal Cans Market



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-biocides-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com