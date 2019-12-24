Biocides Market History Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- The global Biocides market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing demand for water treatment among industrial and residential applications. Biocides help to combat harmful and unwanted organisms. Widespread applications are associated with Biocides ranging from disinfection and preservation to pest control. Surge in the number of water treatment process units across various regions is one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, manufacturers are likely to take up extensive research and development activities to develop advanced formulations and fulfil the growing demand of the end-user industries.



Manufacturers to take up Acquisitions to strengthen their Presence in the Biocides Market



BASF SE, Lanxess AG, DowDuPont Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Kemira Oyj, Troy Corporation, Thor Group Limited, and The Lubrizol Corporation are some of the key players studied in this report. Market participants are involved in various growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and production capacity expansion with an aim to widen their market presence.



Growing Demand from the End-User Industries to Stimulate the Market Growth



High demand for Biocides from the end-user industries such as water treatment, healthcare, industrial, agriculture, and construction is a key factor driving the Biocides market. Awareness regarding the consumption of clean water is driving the demand for Biocides among the residential applications. Development of next-generation Biocides may have a positive impact on the overall market growth. Advancements in the manufacturing technologies are likely to offer growth opportunities for the Biocides market.



On the flip side, stringent government regulations on the usage of Biocides may hamper the Biocides market growth to an extent. Adverse impact on human health and environmental and volatility in raw material costs may emerge as key challenges for the Biocides market.



? Halogenated



? Metallic



? Organosulfur



? Organic Acid



? Nitrogenous



? Phenolic



Water Treatment



Preservation



Human Hygiene



Household



Industrial



Institutional (HI&I) Cleaning



The usage of Metallic Biocides is anticipated to increase in industrial preservation process, food and beverages, paints and coatings, and water treatment applications. Halogen Biocides may witness a surge in the demand on account of their low cost and high efficiency in controlling the microbial growth. As far as the application is concerned, the market analysts have predicted that Biocides may gain huge application in water treatment in the years to come. The industrial and residential sector makes use of Biocides for wastewater treatment and drinking water treatment respectively.



Asia Pacific may witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing demand for safe and fresh water among the developing economies. Growing end-user industries in the US is anticipated to boost the North America Biocides market growth in the coming years. Presence of water treatment plants and high demand for Biocides may positively influence the market growth in North America.



