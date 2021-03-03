New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Market Size – USD 0.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for low cost materials.



The global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market was valued at USD 0.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.5 %. Biocompatible 3D printing materials are extensively used in various 3D printing processes as a raw material. Their area of application in 3D printing includes, bio fabrication, prototyping of various body parts, medical research and development purposes. Key recent developments in field of Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials include, introduction of the desktop SLA technology, launch of the dental SG resin for long term applications, photopolymerized biomaterials, low resin viscosity biocompatible 3D printing materials for high resolution applications, etc.



The Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Stratasys Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., EnvisionTEC Inc., Concept Laser, Evonik Industries AG, 3D Composites, 3D Systems Inc., EOS Germany, Formlabs Inc., Renishaw Plc., and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 18.6% and 17.2% CAGR, respectively. Growth of the 3D printing industry across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

- As of 2018, Powder state is the leading type in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market.

- The market would experience sluggish growth in locations where the 3D printing market is not mature enough.

- The global 3D printing market is expected to rise to USD 50 billion by 2026. The biocompatible 3D printing materials hold a significant portion of the 3D printing materials. Hence, the materials market growth prospects are quite good.

- Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 25% of the global biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market is split into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Metal

- Polymer

- Ceramic & Carbon Compounds



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Prototyping

- Tissue engineering

- Prosthetics & Implants

- Artificial Hearing Aid



State Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Liquid

- Powder



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



