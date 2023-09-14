Biocompatible Coatings Market Business Prospects, Growth Demand, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- The report "Biocompatible Coatings Market by Type (Antibacterial, hydrophilic), Material (Polymer, Ceramics, Metal), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Medical Devices), & Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA & SA) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated at USD 14.6 billion in 2022 to USD 29.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4%, between 2023 and 2028. The rapid growth of the healthcare industry, Rapid urbanization, population growth, and the increasing focus on hygiene and cleanliness drive the biocompatible coatings market. The biocompatible coatings market is divided into five key regions:Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. China and India, among other countries, are fastest growing biocompatible coatings market globally.



Polymer segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Polymers provide versatility, allowing for the development of coatings with tailored properties such as biocompatibility, durability, flexibility, and resistance to wear and corrosion. These characteristics make polymer coatings suitable for a diverse range of medical devices and implants, including orthopedic implants, cardiovascular stents, surgical instruments, and drug delivery systems. advancements in polymer technology have enabled the development of biodegradable coatings. These coatings gradually dissolve or degrade over time, reducing the need for additional surgical interventions to remove the coating. Bioresorbable polymer coatings are particularly advantageous for implantable devices, as they can facilitate tissue healing and integration. The widespread adoption of polymer-based biocompatible coatings can be attributed to their compatibility with various fabrication techniques, cost-effectiveness, and well-established manufacturing processes. These factors make polymer coatings more accessible and easier to integrate into existing medical device production workflows.



Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region has a large and rapidly growing population, along with increasing healthcare expenditure. This demographic trend drives the demand for medical devices, implants, and related technologies, which in turn fuels the need for biocompatible coatings. The region's rising middle class and improving healthcare infrastructure also contribute to the market growth.



There is a growing focus on medical tourism in countries like India, Thailand, and Malaysia, where patients from other countries seek medical treatments. This trend further drives the demand for advanced medical devices and implants, which often require biocompatible coatings. the region's manufacturing capabilities and cost advantages attract global medical device manufacturers to establish production facilities in Asia Pacific countries. This factor supports the local production and consumption of biocompatible coatings, further contributing to market growth.



Major players operating in the global biocompatible coatings market are SurModics, Inc. (US), DSM Biomedical (US), Hydromer Inc. (US), Covalon Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Hemoteq AG (Germany), and Others



SurModics, Inc: SurModics, Inc. is a global provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies. The company is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States. SurModics has been operating for over four decades and has established itself as a leader in the field of biocompatible coatings and surface modification technologies. The company's core focus is on developing and commercializing innovative solutions that enhance the performance, biocompatibility, and functionality of medical devices. SurModics offers a broad portfolio of biocompatible coatings designed to address various applications and industries, including cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, and in-vitro diagnostics. SurModics' biocompatible coatings provide functionalities such as lubricity, hydrophilicity, drug delivery, anti-thrombogenicity, and bioactive capabilities. These coatings are tailored to meet the specific requirements of medical devices, ensuring improved performance, reduced complications, and enhanced patient outcomes. SurModics collaborates with medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic testing laboratories to develop customized coating and surface modification solutions. The company's team of scientists and engineers work closely with customers to understand their specific needs and deliver innovative solutions that address their challenges.



In April 2020, Cook Medical and Surmodics, Inc. have announced a new distribution agreement in which Cook Medical will market two novel Surmodics products, hydrophilic percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters that may be utilised beyond 0.014-inch and 0.018-inch wire guides.



DSM Biomedical: DSM Biomedical is a division of DSM, a global science-based company headquartered in the Netherlands. DSM Biomedical specializes in developing and manufacturing biomedical materials and technologies, with a focus on providing innovative solutions for the medical device and healthcare industries. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions that address various medical applications, including orthopedics, cardiovascular devices, dental applications, drug delivery systems, and wound care. DSM Biomedical's expertise lies in developing biocompatible materials, coatings, drug delivery systems, and regenerative solutions that enhance the performance, biocompatibility, and safety of medical devices. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. DSM Biomedical strives to develop materials and technologies that are eco-friendly and have minimal impact on the environment. This commitment aligns with the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the medical industry.



In January 2021, DSM Biomedical and NC Biomatrix sign Memorandum of Understanding for the development of breakthrough regenerative devices for the treatment of back pain.



