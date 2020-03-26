Biocomposite Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Trex Company, UPM, Universal Forest Products, Flexform Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Biocomposite is a composite material formed by a matrix (resin) and a reinforcement of natural fibers. These kind of materials often mimic the structure of the living materials involved in the process keeping the strengthening properties of the matrix that was used, but always providing biocompatibility. The matrix phase is formed by polymers derived from renewable and nonrenewable resources. The matrix is important to protect the fibers from environmental degradation and mechanical damage, to hold the fibers together and to transfer the loads on it.



By end-use industry, the transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the market during the forecast period. Biocomposites are used in the automotive industry owing to their lightweight, impact resistance, and non-toxic features. Also, no sharp-edged fractures are formed in case of a crash, thereby providing safety to passengers. The increasing demand for naturally sourced, non-toxic, and impact resistant materials in the transportation end-use industry is anticipated to drive the biocomposites market between 2018 and 2023.



The global Biocomposites market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Trex Company

- UPM

- Universal Forest Products

- Flexform Technologies

- Tecnaro

- Jelu-Werk

- Green Bay Decking

- Fiberon

- Meshlin Composites

- Alpas



Segment by Type:

- Wood Fiber Composites

- Non-wood Fiber Composites



Segment by Application:

- Building & Construction

- Transportation

- Consumer Goods

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Biocomposites Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Biocomposites Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Biocomposites Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Biocomposites Market Forecast

4.5.1. Biocomposites Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Biocomposites Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Biocomposites Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Biocomposites Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Biocomposites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Biocomposites Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Biocomposites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Biocomposites Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Biocomposites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Biocomposites Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Biocomposites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Biocomposites Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



