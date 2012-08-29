"Biocon: Biosimilars Company Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Biocon's aspirations of expanding from its strong position in the Indian diabetes market were dashed when Pfizer pulled out of an insulin biosimilars deal in March 2012. It remains to be seen to what extent Biocon can continue development alone, or whether a replacement partner will be secured.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- See how Biocon already holds a strong position in its domestic insulin antidiabetics market, and a growing presence in the wider biosimilars field
- Evaluate Biocon's marketing capabilities outside of India
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Biocon Limited (BIOCON) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Biosimilars Approval Pathways in the US and Europe - Development and Approval of Biosimilar mABs May Face Tough Regulatory Environment
- Sandoz: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- Intas: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- Dr. Reddy's: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- Zydus Cadila: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- LG Life Sciences: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- Teva: Biosimilars Company Analysis
- Celltrion: Biosimilars Company Analysis