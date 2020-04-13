Biocontrol Agents Market to Garner a Significant Growth Till 2025 : Top Players Are BASF, Novozymes A/S, Cropscience Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Biobest N.V.

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Biocontrol agents market outlook across applications pertaining to the on-field segment will be extremely suitable and effective owing to the massive demand from organic farmers for biocontrol products, which is likely to boost its demand across the on-field application segment.



Growing awareness towards using eco-friendly fertilizers will foster global biocontrol agents market size, along with the increasing demand for food products on account of booming global population. Biocontrol agents can be substituted with chemical agents for helping in the reduction of prevailing soil and water pollution. Organic farmers induce unprecedented demand for these agents owing to their properties of being natural in origin and reducing the impact on the ecosystem.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. BASF SE

2. Novozymes A/S

3. Koppert Biological Systems

4. Cropscience Bayer AG

5. Syngenta AG

6. Biobest N.V.

7. Valent Biosciences LLC

8. Andermatt Biocontrol AG

9. CBC EUROPE SRL

10. Viridaxis S.A.



Key market players comprising biocontrol agents market competitive dynamics include Syngenta AG, Novozymes, Koppert Biological Systems, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Cropscience Bayer Ag, and Valent Biosciences Ag, among others.



Microbials are known as a group of biological products pertaining to agriculture that boast of beneficial microbes. They are either sprayed directly on a plant or are applied to a seed. Microbials belong to the active substance category and the microbials segment is slated to account for more than 70% of the total biocontrol agents market share by 2025.



These agents depict higher yield and provide better crop agility that ensures the protection of crops against plant pathogens and insects, encouraging its demand and inducing product penetration in developing nations. Biocontrol agents market size from on-field application segment is anticipated to hold more than 40% of global share by 2025.



Fruits & vegetables are known to be prone to a number of diseases that are mostly caused by proliferating infestations of weeds and pests. Diseases in crops are harmful to the farmers as they stimulate production loss and consequently, the loss of revenue.



Top companies in the market includes BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, Cropscience Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Biobest N.V., Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, CBC EUROPE SRL, and Viridaxis S.A.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



