Biodefense Industry - Market to Benefit from Federal Funding New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Biodefense Industry - Market to Benefit from Federal Funding such as the BIO EDEP Fund to Support Security Plans. The report focuses on the key insights into the biodefense industry. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the biodefense industry. The report examines the bioterrorist events which have resulted in Research and Development (R&D) in the industry. The pharmaceutical counter measures and treatments by Europe and the US. The report analysis the work of the industry in terms of past, present and future pharmaceutical research, development and production to counter or treat diseases caused by biological attack.



Researchers also analyzed pipeline of category A pathogens namely, anthrax, small pox, viral hemorrhagic fever, plague and tularemia. Anthrax (24%), smallpox (32%) and viral hemorrhagic fever (39%) contributed a total of 95% of the molecules to the biodefense industry pipeline. Viral hemorrhagic fever, anthrax and small pox are among the most researched diseases in the biodefense industry. It is attributable because of scale of destruction that these two pathogens can cause.



Companies Mentioned



Achaogen Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Bavarian Nordic Cleveland BioLabs Dynavax Technologies Inc. Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC) Elusys Therapeutics Emergent BioSolutions Ichor Medical Systems Nanotherapeutics PharmAthene SIGA Technologies XOMA



