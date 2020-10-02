Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2020 - 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Biodegradable Packaging market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 89.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 121.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



Top Key Players in the Global Biodegradable Packaging Market: Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Biopac (UK) Ltd, NatureWorks LLC, RockTenn, Kruger Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Novamont S.p.A, BASF SE



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08182227287/covid-19-outbreak-global-biodegradable-packaging-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020/inquiry?mode=69



Market Overview:



Biodegradable Packaging Solutions finding increasing application in packaging because of its low environmental impact, growing focus on recycling and sustainability, the government's emphasis on efficient packaging management, and increasing consumer awareness coupled with increasing plastic ban.



Bio-based material has several potential benefits to balance greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts over the whole life cycle and in the use of renewable instead of finite resources. It is intended that the use of biodegradable materials will contribute to the sustainability and the reduction of the environmental impact associated with disposal of oil-based polymers.



According to European Bioplastics, Biodegradable plastic altogether, including PLA, PHA, a mixture of starch, and others, account for more than 55.5% (more than one million tons) of the global bioplastics production capacity. Production of biodegradable plastics is expected to increase to 1.33 million in 2024, primarily due to a significant growth rate of PHA's. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become a major hub for the bioplastics industry, with 45% of bioplastics produced in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019.



US-based Kroger Co. (the order of about 6 billion bags each year and is one of the largest grocery chain in the country) announced in 2018 that he was going plastic-free bags at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. The company serves nearly 9 million people every day through two dozen different grocery chains. This is expected to drive demand for biodegradable packaging (non-plastic).



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Innovative Recycled Materials

Paper

Starch-Based Plastics

Cellulose-Based Plastics

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Personal & Home Care Packaging

Others



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Biodegradable Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



United States is Expected to Hold Major Market Share in North America



In the United States, increased awareness among consumers and favorable government regulations are expected to drive demand for biodegradable packaging during the forecast period.



According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States produces nearly 80 million tonnes of packaging waste annually. About half of the packaging waste in the US comes from food products and beverages. And the agency said that the major food companies such as Nestle and Unilever produces the majority of plastic waste.



With the increasing demand for biodegradable packaging of food chains, such as McDonald, who plans to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers have chosen to use this opportunity to build consumer confidence by proactively addressing environmental issues instead of resisting change. Moreover, it also creates great opportunities for biodegradable packaging manufacturer to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.



Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08182227287/covid-19-outbreak-global-biodegradable-packaging-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020?mode=69



Latest Industry Developments:



May 2020 - ???????????????Tetra Pak joins the European alliance for a green recovery, launched by the European Parliament on 14 April 2020, with a view to building a better future post the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance gathers stakeholders to support a green recovery plan that puts the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, and resilient food supply chains at the center of Europe's economic policy for the next seven years.



Mar 2020 - Amcor collaborated with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry and to improve recyclability of plastic products.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Biodegradable Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Biodegradable Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Buy Full Reports:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08182227287?mode=su?mode=69



Online Features and Accessibility



The Industrial Outlook Report is an online product, which gives you dynamic features not available in printed materials, including access from any internet location and quarterly updates (if subscribed to). In addition, market statistics are now available as easily downloaded graphs and CSVs, which allow the data to be used to best serve your specific needs.



How do we provide a well-qualified forecast?



Our forecast model uses detail captured in our database, which includes future spending events and summarizes them to form a bird's eye view of the market. Our modeling captures total demand/supply for the market, using historical and future projects intelligence, including statistical modeling of leading economic indicators.



Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com