Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. - Brief BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
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