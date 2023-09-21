Biodiesel Fuel Market to See Booming Growth : Drax Group, Neste Oil Rotterdam, Diester Industries

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Biodiesel Fuel Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Biodiesel Fuel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Neste Oil Rotterdam (Netherlands), Diester Industries (France), ADM (United States), Bionor (Norway), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Drax Group (United Kingdom), STRABAG SE (Austria), Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc (Canada), Enerkem (Canada), Green Plains Inc. (United States), POET (United States)



Scope of the Report of Biodiesel Fuel

Bio Diesel is a renewable transportation fuel produced from biomass. Biodiesel also has lower human toxicity also it is readily biodegradable. It is seen that Biofuels are one of the most viable options for reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector but due to several limitations, only 4% of the total transportation fuel consumption is from plant-based biofuel. Biodiesel is made from a diverse mix of vegetable oil, soybean oil, animal fat and etc. Biodiesel is made through a chemical process called transesterification whereby the glycerin is separated from the fat or vegetable oil. The process leaves behind two products â€" methyl esters and glycerin. Methyl esters are the chemical name for biodiesel and glycerin is used in a variety of products, including soap. With careful and deliberate growth keeping the focus on sustainability biodiesel has its early growth. Biodiesel works seamlessly with existing infrastructure and vehicles, and the industry has spent significant time documenting and showcasing the fuelâ€™s abilities. Today, more than 78 percent of diesel vehicles coming off production lines are approved for up to B20 use.



The latest study from Trinity Consultants, conducted on 15 high-risk air quality communities coast-to-coast, reinforces that switching to biodiesel results in substantial health benefits. Specifically, the benefits include decreased cancer risk, fewer premature deaths, reduced asthma attacks and fewer lost workdays. B100 can achieve these benefits by reducing pollution in applications among the hardest to decarbonize â€"heavy-duty transportation and residential heating.



Texas State agency fleets with more than 15 vehicles, excluding emergency and law enforcement vehicles, may not purchase or lease a motor vehicle unless the vehicle uses natural gas, propane, ethanol or fuel blends of at least 85% ethanol (E85), methanol or fuel blends of at least 85% methanol (M85), biodiesel or fuel blends of at least 20% biodiesel (B20), or electricity (including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles). Waivers may be granted for fleets if the fleet will operate primarily in areas where neither the state agency or a supplier can reasonably be expected to establish adequate fuelling infrastructure for these fuels or the agency is unable to obtain equipment or fuelling facilities necessary to operate alternative fuel vehicles at a cost that is no greater than the net costs of using conventional fuels.



Chevron Corp. announced the $3 billion cash acquisition of Renewable Energy Group based in Ames, Iowa. Renewable Energy Group operates 11 biorefineries and produced about 519 million gallons of renewable fuels, including biodiesel and renewable diesel, in 2021.



The Global Biodiesel Fuel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pure Biodiesel Fuel, Non-pure Biodiesel Fuel), Application (Industrial Fuels, Transportation Fuels, Chemical Industry), Technology (Pyrolysis, Micro-emulsification, Other), Blend (B5, B10, B20, B100)



Market Opportunities:

- World Turning Towards Alternative Fuel To Contribute To Sustainability Will Be A Major Contributor Towards Growth Of Bio Deiseal As It Has A Potential Of Reduced Emission Of Greenhouse Gas.



Market Drivers:

- Government Subsidies For Biodiesel As It Is Environmental Friendly Fuel Which Does Not Contribute To Pollution Or Greenhouse Gas Emission.



Market Trend:

- Need For Fuel With Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emission And Increase In Awareness About Climate Change.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



