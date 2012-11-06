Biodiesels Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The limited availability of petroleum products and their swelling prices have led to the development of alternative fuels like biodiesel, biogas, and bioethanol. These alternative fuels have a number of advantages over conventional fuels. Biodiesel enhances engine life and unlike petrol, it does not pollute the air. With growing environmental concerns and increasing prices of petroleum, the biodiesel market is set to witness double digit growth in the near future. Governments of many countries are encouraging the use of biodiesels. Most countries have started blending conventional diesel with a percentage of biodiesel to reduce environmental pollution.



Biodiesel Market Segmentation



Categorization of biodiesel market is based on the feedstock used. Biodiesel market is segmented as follows:



- Vegetable Oil

- Waste Oil

- Animal Fats

- Algae

- Jatropha

- Sunflower Oil



This market research report analyzes the biodiesel market, its important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the biodiesel market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in biodiesel market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom Energy Limited, Brasil Ecodiesel Industria e Comercio de Biocombustiveis e Oleos Vegetais S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Green Earth Fuels LLC, Diester Industrie S.A.S., Gushan Environmental Energy Limited, INEOS Enterprises Limited, Novaol S.r.I., Patagonia Bioenergia S.A., Royal Energy Limited, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



