Biodynamic Health Product, Bioflavia, Is Now Available in the U.K

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Bioflavia™, an antioxidant-rich health product made from the pomace, or leftover grape skins and seeds from wine grapes, is now available for purchase and consumption in the United Kingdom. This dynamic and innovative product has many health benefits and is very popular in Canada, it has even featured on CBC’s popular TV series, Dragon Den.



Through careful research and analysis, the makers of Bioflavia™ discovered that the dried and crushed skins of red wine grapes have an extremely high concentration of powerful and healthful antioxidants. The seeds are separated from the pomace before it is dried, refined, milled and mixed with organic grape powder and Vitamin C. The final product is then packaged in tamper-proof containers and readied for distribution.



Health experts recommend that people consume 10 servings of fruits and vegetables every day. This can be difficult to do, but a 10 gram serving of Bioflavia™ can help one to meet the recommended requirement. Bioflavia™ can be added to yoghurt or cereal, it can be stirred into juice or smoothies, and it can also be used when baking breads, muffins or cookies. Simply add one 10 gram scoop for a delicious boost to your meal.



Antioxidants help protect against diseases like atherosclerosis, heart disease and certain cancers. They help to boost the immune system and can even slow the process of aging. A decision to add Bioflavia™ to one’s diet is a decision to live healthy, and additionally, it’s delicious to the taste and convenient to use.



About Bioflavia UK. Glasgow

"We are a UK company who specialize in the sale and distribution of organic foods and supplements. Set up in July 2008, we were the first UK company to import and sell, "African Baobab fruit". Since then we have added "Balinese Noni fruit" to our range and are now pleased to bring you Bioflavia - A bio-dynamic and organic grape skin powder from Ontario's wine region in Canada."



Media Contact Information:

Mark - Managing Director, Bioflavia UK. Glasgow.

info@bioflavia.co.uk | http://www.bioflavia.co.uk | 0141 530 7547 | 07784 611 157



Contact Name: Mark Gallacher

Role: Managing Director

Company: Bioflavia UK



Contact Email: mark@bioflavia.co.uk

Contact Phone: 0141 530 7547

Company Website: http://www.bioflavia.co.uk