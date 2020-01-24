Biofertilizers Market 2020 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors, Leading Players Regions and Forecast to 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global biofertilizers market includes rising demand for organic food, increasing use of biofertilizers, and growing substantial method of farming and food safety. This leads to boost the global biofertilizer market owing to the increasing awareness of food safety. Furthermore, in the current scenario, conventional farming is considerably playing an important role with the increasing number of population for food and cereals. The different methods that can produce the chemical fertilizer and pesticides is intended to increase crop yield and avoid the damages. This specifically damages the environment with the cause of population. Moreover, the global biofertilizer market is promoting and focusing on executions of sustainable agriculture and biosecurity.



Biofertilizers are the substance containing the living/latent cells of micro-organisms. Biofertilizers increase the nutrients of host plants by colonizing the plant's rhizosphere when applied to their seeds, plant surfaces or soil. Compared to chemical fertilizers, biofertilizers are more cost effective. Over the past decades, chemical fertilizers have facilitated farmers to increase the crop yield. Overuse of these fertilizers, however, has proved to be harmful as they cause air and water pollution, as well as deplete essential minerals present in the soil. Therefore, it is necessary to switch to sustainable farming involving the use of biofertilizers.



The drivers promoting the global biofertilizers market is to increase in fertilizer demand due to growing developments and productions of latest technologies in the biofertilizers industry. The global biofertilizers market is witnessing high growth in emerging countries and proving the leading vendors of the global market with new scope of opportunities to market their product.



Due to the lack of awareness and low adoption of biofertilizer of poor infrastructure, the global biofertilizers market has restricted. In terms of regions, North America holds the largest market share in 2017, followed by the U.S. owing to the increasing food safety and rising demand of producing organic food.



Global biofertilizers market is categorized into several segmentation including product overview, application overview, and region. Based on product overview, the global biofertilizers market is fragmented into Nitrogen Fixing, Solubilizing biofertilizers are widely used for both leguminous and non-leguminous crops especially while growing sugarcane & rice. Growth in the nitrogen-fixing segment is attributed to the fact that the most commonly used biofertilizers worldwide are nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers. Also significant R&D efforts have been made over the past few decades which is further fuelling the growth of biofertilizers market.



On the basis of application overview, the global biofertilizers market is subjected into soil treatment and seed treatment. Looping on to the regional overview, the global biofertilizers market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global biofertilizers market includes International Panaacea Limited, Rizobacter Argentina, Symborg, Novozymes and Kiwa Biotech.



Key segments of the global biofertilizers market



Product Overview:





- Nitrogen Fixing



- Solubilizing



- Others





Application Overview:





- Seed Treatment



- Soil Treatment





Regional Overview:





- North America





- US



- Canada









- Europe





- Germany



- UK



- France



- Spain



- Rest of Europe









- APAC





- China



- Japan



- India



- Southeast Asia



- Rest of APAC









- Latin America





- Brazil



- Rest of Latin America









- MEA





- GCC



- South Africa



- Rest of MEA











