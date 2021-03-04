New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Biofertilizers Market is expected to exceed a valuation of USD 3.4 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.4% through the forecast period. The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global market scenario after evaluating the available data and market trends. This study performs a thorough examination of the available data to predict the prospective market growth in the forecast period



Biofertilizers are microorganisms that facilitate the growth of plants by increasing the nutrients absorbed by the plant and improve the quality of the yield. They add nutrients through the processes of fixing atmospheric nitrogen, solubilizing phosphorus, and stimulating plant growth by synthesizing growth-enhancing substances. They offer many benefits such as reduced contamination, extended shelf life, better survival on seeds and soil, increased potential for exports, and high commercial revenues. They also help increase the nutrient-absorbing surface area beyond the depletion zone of the root.



Some of the key players operating in the Biofertilizers market are Biomax,Bodisen Biotech, Inc.,Camson Bio Technologies Limited,Italpollina SpA,Lallemand Inc.,Novozymes A/S,PotashCorp Agri Life,Protan AG,Stanes & Company Limited,Rizobacters Argentina S.A,Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.,Symborg S.LGujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd..



The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape with profiles of key market competitors. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It covers extensive analysis of the competitors along with their business expansion plans, product launches and brand promotions, and the advancements in the manufacturing processes and product portfolio.



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Biofertilizers industry. The report provides forecast estimations about the market's scope for the years 2020-2027. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected growth for their business.



Market has been divided by Product as:

- Nitrogen Fixing Bio-Fertilizer

- Phosphate Mobilizing Bio-Fertilizer

- Potassium Mobilizing Bio-Fertilizer

- Others



Market has been divided by Technology Type as:

- Carrier Enriched Biofertilizers

- Liquid Biofertilizers

- Others



Market has been divided by Application as:

- Seed Treatment

- Soil Treatment



Market has been divided by Crop Type as:

- Cereals & Grains

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Oil Seeds & Pulses

- Others



The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Biofertilizers market. The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of the key players in each region. The report also offers an estimation regarding the key regions expected to demonstrate a significant growth rate over the coming years.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Biofertilizers market:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Biofertilizers market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Global Biofertilizers Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Biofertilizers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report.



