Biofuels and Construction Equipment Market in China to 2016

Biofuels Market in China



Biofuels market in China is to grow at a CAGR of 16.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Transportation sector. The Biofuels market in China has also been witnessing an increased demand for energy. However, the high capital costs involved in the production of biofuels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Biofuels Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Biofuels market in China market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Construction Equipment Market



Construction Equipment market in China is to grow at a CAGR of 24.23 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce infrastructure construction time. The Construction Equipment market in China has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of construction equipment on a rental basis. However, rising construction equipment costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Construction Equipment Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Construction Equipment market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



