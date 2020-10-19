Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Biofuels Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Biofuels industry. The report covers the Biofuels Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Biofuels market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Biofuels market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Biofuels market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.



Factors influencing the growth of the Biofuels market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Biofuels market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Biofuels industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Biofuels industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Biofuels market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Biofuels market landscape.



The Biofuels research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.



The key companies studied in the report are:



Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., among others.



On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodiesel

Ethanol



Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable Oils

Corn

Sugarcane

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biofuel

Solid Biofuel

Gaseous Biofuel



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Biofuels market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



