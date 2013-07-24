Biofuels Market in China Is Expected to Reach USD 16.88 Billion by 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Biofuels market in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Transportation sector. The Biofuels market in China has also been witnessing an increased demand for energy. However, the high capital costs involved in the production of biofuels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Biofuels Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Biofuels market in China market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include CNPC Corp., COFCO Ltd., Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., and Tian Guan Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd.



The other vendor mentioned in this report is Gushan Environmental Energy Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



