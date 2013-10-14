BioGanix Releases the Highest Strength of Garcinia Cambogia Formula to Help People Lose Weight

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- BioGanix is offering a special launch discount and free shipping while stocks last. Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600, is a revolutionary fat burner that suppresses appetite, prevents fat from being made, and BOOSTS metabolism quickly, so that weight loss can be reached without exercise or special diet.



More than 1/3rd of Americans are obese. Medical costs for people suffering from obesity can cost more than $1400 as opposed to those of normal weight. Many obese people have difficulties losing weight and exercising.



Garcinia Cambogia extract contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which helps to slow down the production of an enzyme in the body that is linked to fat creation. When this enzyme is reduced, the body will burn any excess carbs consumed within a day. When the excess carbs are burned off, there's is nothing left-over to create fat. Research suggests that Garcinia Cambogia extract is three times more effective in producing weight loss than dieting and exercise alone.



Taking Garcinia Cambogia extract helps emotional eaters, because the supplement has been shown to cause an increase in serotonin levels. This helps to balance out mood swings and alleviate the symptoms of stress and depression. Those who “stress eat” or look for solace in food will not do so as much, two of the major causes of overeating and weight gain.



“When taking BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600, we recommend that clients take one capsule (800 mg of Garcinia Cambogia) 30 minutes before each meal at the same time each day to help suppress appetite, eat less, and help burn fat naturally, while boosting metabolism,” says BioGanix.



BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600 is different from the competitors:



- The highest amount of extract per capsule.

- Ultra high HCA content (60%).

- 100% made in the USA in a FDA and GMP approved facility.

- Premium, high strength formula.

- Contains Calcium and Potassium to speed up weight loss.

- 100% money back guarantee-order risk free.



Garcinia Cambogia

For as long as the earth has existed, nature has been providing mankind with powerful fruits that provide the body with natural medicinal values. - A fruit found in Southeast Asia has been discovered as a serious aid in fat burning and weight loss. That fruit has been rigorously tested and proven to have great fat burning and appetite suppression properties, and has recently been extracted into a capsule that provides SERIOUS WEIGHT LOSS benefits. - Meet Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600, an incredibly easy addition to healthy diet and lifestyle!



About BioGanix Garcinia Cambogia

Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600, is an incredible NATURAL weight loss supplement. - Garcinina Cambogia can assist in losing those extra pounds more quickly and easily than just dieting and exercising alone.



LOSE WEIGHT, or get your money back, GUARANTEED! Buy now and receive the special launch discount and free shipping.



Media contact

http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-STRENGTH-Recommended/dp/B00EZWPSQA



CONTACT DETAILS:

BioGanix

10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. # 15634

Houston, TX 77043

USA

http://BioGanix.com

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