Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- "Biogas Power - Global Market Size, Feedstock Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2025" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the alternative energy industry. The research presents an understanding of the Global Biogas Power Industry. The report provides an overview of various biogas power generating technologies such as gasification, anaerobic digestion, aerobic digestion. Further, the report also compares technical parameters of various biopower generating technologies. At the global level, the report gives information on biogas power installed capacity and power generation for the period 2001 to 2025. The report also provides the share of major countries in the global biogas installed capacity in 2011. Expected biogas power installed capacity addition during the period 2011 to 2025 is provided for all the regions and major biogas power generating countries in the world. The reseach also includes competitive landscape of the major companies involved in biogas power market.
The biogas power report also provides detailed information on biogas power market for nine key biogas power generating countries. The nine countries covered in the report are Australia, India, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Finland. For each of the country, information on installed power capacity, power generation, feedstock analysis, average number of homes powered by biogas and major biogas power regulations are covered.
Scope
The report analyses global biogas power market. Its scope includes -
- Data on the global biogas power installed capacity and generation from 2001 to 2025.
- Share of major countries in biogas power capacity in 2011 and Net capacity addition in the forecast period (2011 to 2025) in key countries.
- Competitive Landscape of major companies in the global biogas power industry.
- Biogas power installed capacity, generation, feedstock analysis, average numbers of homes power from biogas power and regulations for nine major countries across three regions. The countries covered are the US and Canada in North America; the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Finland in Europe; Australia and India in Asia-Pacific.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biogas power market.
- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the biogas power industry.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the biogas power industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the biogas power market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
