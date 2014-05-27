New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Biogas Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biogas power market in the UK.
The report provides an in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biogas power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the UK (includes conventional thermal, hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation, biopower market segmentation based on feedstock and average number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in the UK biogas power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biogas power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global biogas power market, the UK power market, the UK renewable power market and the UK biogas power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biogas, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global biogas power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major biogas power countries in 2012 and detailed cost analysis.
- Power market scenario in the UK and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- An overview on the UK renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2012.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Infinis PLC, Waste Recycling Group Limited (Subsidiary of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S.A.), Viridor Waste Management Limited (Subsidiary of Pennon Group Plc)
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