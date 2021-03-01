New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The Biogas Power Plant Market is expected to grow from USD 12.24 Billion in 2018 to USD 24.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is expected to be driven by an increasingly enhanced support shown by government and private bodies to the owners of biogas plants in terms of financial incentives and the favorable nature of regulations being established.



The market is also driven by purely positive air surrounding the establishment of successful biogas plants in terms of reducing the volume of waste disposed into landfills and thus becoming a strong alternative fuel source that is environmentally friendly.



The significant players in the market are:



Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), Scandinavian Biogas (Sweden), Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development (China), Biofrigas Sweden AB (Sweden), IES BIOGAS (Italy), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), CEZ Group (Czech Republic), Hangzhou Environmental Group (China), Wartsila (Finland), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany) and others.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Power Plant industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, Distribution and regional analysis.



Type (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)



Livestock Farms

Industry Wastewater

Municipal Sewage



End-Users (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)



Household Electricity

Commercial Electricity



Distribution (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)



Direct

Indirect



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest



On the basis of type, the livestock farms market is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 8.74 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the increasing demand of farm lands to install biogas power plant in Europe and Asia Pacific.



On the basis of end-users, the commercial electricity segment is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 13.32 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.6% share during the forecast period. The wastage from the biogas plant is used as organic manure / fertilizer directly or after drying to improve soil fertility and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. It is also non - polluting as it is free of weeds, foul smell and pathogens.



Based on distribution, the indirect channel is expected to hold a larger market share and is estimated to grow the highest at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In case, the point of consumption is relatively close (e.g. less than 1 mile) to the point of production, the gas would typically be distributed via dedicated pipelines (buried or aboveground)….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Biogas Power Plant Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Biogas Power Plant Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continue…



In conclusion, the Biogas Power Plant Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.