Biogas Upgrading Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The global biogas upgrading market is expected to reach $338.5 million by the year 2016 at the compounded annual growth rate of 22%. Europe is the largest contributor to the growth of this market and it is expected to hold the market value of $250.5 million in 2016 with CAGR of 22%. Asia Pacific market is projected to reach $83.9 million at a CAGR of 22.8% by the year 2016. Renewable energy is expected to be one of the fastest growing energy sources in the near future. The market for biogas generation is estimated to grow significantly due to its use in number of residential and industrial applications. Biogas offers better efficiency as compared to other renewable energy resources and it is even more cost effective.



Read More: Biogas Upgrading Market



Currently, Asia leads in total number of biogas plants; however, majority of them are small scale plants serving single home or a community. Europe has more number of biogas plants compared to America and the number is expected to grow in near future with the rising awareness of the use of biogas and growing environmental concerns. Production of biogas is cost effective as feed required for its production is easily available.



It generally requires municipal waste, biowaste, energy crops, and agricultural waste among others. Biogas is generated from microbial fermentation known as anaerobic digestion. Anaerobic digester is at the heart of the equipment and its combination with turbine or gas engine constitutes the whole power plant. Desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strict regulations from government are some of the important factors driving the growth of biogas plant construction and its upgradation. Reduction in expense on fuel, and price volatility of fossil fuels are some other factors encouraging the interest in use of biogas.



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Water Scrubbers

- Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems

- Physical Absorption

- Chemical Absorption Units

- Membrane Systems

- Units Based on Cryogenic Technology



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



This research report provides complete analysis of major



- Market segments

- Current market trends

- Factors driving market growth

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biogas-upgrading-market.html



This report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Acrona Systems, Air Liquide, Carbotech, Cirmac, DGE GmbH, DMT Environmental Technology, Dreyer and Bosse Kraftwerke GmbH, Greenlane Biogas, Guild Associates, Kohler and Ziegler, Malmberg Water, MT Energie, Prometheus Energy, Ros Roca Envirotec, Xebec Adsorption, Van Der Wiel Stortgas, and others.



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Reasons for Buying this Report



- It provides up-to-date analysis of latest trends in market

- This research report provides overview of major factors responsible for driving and limiting market growth

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on industry

- It provides clear understanding of key product segments and competitive environment

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides complete analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com