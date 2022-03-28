Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 8, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 8, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB).



Investors who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 8, 2022. NASDAQ: BIIB stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) common shares between June 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, that the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients, that ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019, and that defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.



Those who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.