Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Certain directors of Biogen Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: BIIB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Biogen Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BIIB stocks, concerns whether certain Biogen Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



