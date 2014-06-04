Bioglow Announces Breakthrough in Glowing Plants Technology

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- New discovery to pave the way to brighter glowing plants: Bioglow develops new technology allowing multifold enhancement of light emission from plants.



Following an overwhelming success of commercial launch of Bioglow’s first glowing plant product Starlight Avatar in February, the company announces breakthrough in autoluminescent plant technology. This new discovery will enable robust enhancement of brightness in next generation of glowing plant products. Compared to Starlight Avatar, requiring short eye adaptation to dark to see the fully pronounced glow, it is expected that next generation products will be readily visible and will pave the way to glowing plants landscaping and novel types of night gardens.



The company is currently seeking partners to bring its next generation glowing plants to market. For more information, visit http://www.Bioglowtech.com.



About Bioglow

Bioglow is a biotechnology company that has developed world’s first autoluminescent glowing plants. Company’s first commercial product Starlight Avatar debuted US market in early 2014.