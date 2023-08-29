Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- According to the new market research report "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single, Multi & Dual Frequency), Modality (Wired, Wireless), Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement), End User (Fitness Clubs, Home Users, Hospitals), & Region- Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 927 million by 2028 from USD 564 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising initiatives by government in promoting healthy lifestyle to curb obesity, growing number of gyms and wellness centers, strong presence of local players in China, and innovation in bioimpedance analyzers technology by integrating with wearable devices.



Browse in-depth TOC on"Bioimpedance Analyzers Market"



126 – Tables

32 – Figures

170 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144536297



Key Players:



Major players in bioimpedance analyzers market include OMRON Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), and seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).



The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.



Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



The bioimpedance analyzers market, by product, has been segmented into multi-frequency, single-frequency, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. In 2022, the multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to the accurate and precise measurements as compared to single and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.



The professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest market share in the bioimpedance analyzers market.



By usage type, the global bioimpedance analyzers market is broadly segmented into into consumer-grade and professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers. The professional grade bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as rising fitness awareness, growing number of obese population, and the growing number of hospitals which is the major end user for professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144536297



North America dominates the global bioimpedance analyzers market



Based on the region, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by rising adoption of bioimpedance analyzers by atheletes to track progress and fitness initiatives by government and local groups. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of a large population base, strong presence of local players, and increasing rate of obesity are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.



Request 10% Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144536297



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bioimpedance-analyzer-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bioimpedance-analyzer.asp