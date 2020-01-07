Bioinformatics Market 2019-2025 Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc ,QIAGEN, Partek

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- The Global Bioinformatics Market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Bioinformatics market. Analysts have used Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Bioinformatics market.



This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Illumina Inc (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Partek (US)

BGI (China)

Waters Corporation (US)

Sophia Genetics (Switzerland)

Wuxi NextCODE (China)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

DNASTAR (US)



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Knowledge Management Tools

Data Analysis Platforms



Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others



Some Points Covered in TOC



1 Industry Overview of Bioinformatics



2 Global Bioinformatics Competition Analysis by Players



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles



4 Global Bioinformatics Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)



11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)



12 Bioinformatics Market Dynamics



13 Market Effect Factors Analysis



14 Research Finding/Conclusion



15 Appendix



