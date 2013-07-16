Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Bioinformatics Market By Sector (Molecular Medicine, Agriculture, Research & Forensic), Segment (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management Tools & Data Analysis Services) & Application (Genomics, Proteomics & Drug Design) - Global Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Bioinformatics is a scientific discipline that deals with the retrieval, storage, processing, analysis, and management of biological information through computational techniques. It uses mathematics, biology, and information technology to understand the biological importance of an extensive variety of data. Bioinformatics technologies are used in various pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. It is majorly used in the medical sector, driven by the increasing use of bioinformatics for the drug discovery and development process.
The global bioinformatics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $7.5 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 20.9%. The growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by decrease in cost of DNA sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarkers development processes. It is expected that the market will offer opportunities for bioinformatics solutions manufacturers with the introduction and adoption of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing and cloud computing. However, factors such as dearth of skilled personnel to ensure proper use of bioinformatics tools and lack of integration of a wide variety of data generated through various bioinformatics platforms are hindering the growth of the market. Manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions will face further challenges with regard to industry consolidation and management of high volume data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
North America accounted for the largest market share of the bioinformatics market, followed by Europe, in 2012. However, Asian and Latin American countries represent emerging markets, owing to a rise in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants, increasing number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs), rise in public and private sector investment, and growing industry -academia partnerships. The major players in the bioinformatics market are Accelrys, Inc. (U.S.), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and CLC bio. (Denmark).
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes and analyzes the global bioinformatics market on the basis of sectors, product and services, and applications. These markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value market analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Global Bioinformatics Market, By Sector
Medical Biotechnology
Drug Development
Clinical Diagnostics
Molecular Medicine
Personalized Medicine
Preventive Medicine
Gene Therapy
Reproductive Biotechnology
Academics
Animal Biotechnology
Agriculture Biotechnology
Crop yield Improvement
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Lab Automation Market by Equipment & Software (Automated Liquid Handling & Robotics, Microplate Readers, LIMS and Automated Storage), and Applications (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics) - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017
- Molecular Diagnostics Market - (PCR, DNA Sequencing, Microarray, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Hybridization Technologies), (Infectious Diseases, Cancer/Oncology, Genetics, Blood Screening, Microbiology Applications) - Global Foreca
- World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor, Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets
- Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market- Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017
- eClinical Solutions Market - [CTMS, CDMS, EDC, IVRS, ePRO & IRB Systems] Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market (Geiger Counter, Ionization Chamber, Scintillator, Terahertz detector, Dosimeter, Environment Monitor, Shield, Lead Apron, Eyewear & Glove) - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017
- Healthcare IT Market By Application - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Brain Monitoring Market by Product & Application - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Metabolomics (Biomarker Discovery/Metabolite Detection/Metabolite Profiling) Market By Applications and Indications - Forecasts from 2012 to 2017