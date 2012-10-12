Bioinformatics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Global market for bioinformatics is expected to reach $8.3 billion over the year 2014 at the CAGR of 24.8% during the forecasted period. With the increasing demands from US and Europe, among all major segments bioinformatics platforms market is expected to have the maximum share. Developing economies like US and Europe are biggest consumers of this market and this trend is supported by increasing demand for sequencing platforms with growing research in the field of life sciences using the techniques like gene expression analysis, protein expression analysis, and sequence analysis.



Bioinformatics have gained high importance in recent years due to its ability to generate rapid clinical research and its variety of applications like molecular science and gene therapy. It makes use of information technology, algorithms, and statistics for integrating biological data. Most pharmaceutical companies are now adopting automated technologies for manufacturing effective drugs and therapies due to rising concerns towards drug safety and strict regulations governing clinical trials for drug discovery. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on improving the manufacturing process and quality to withstand the current competitive scenario for price escalation and product differentiation.



Market Segmentation



- Bioinformatics Content

- Bioinformatics Analysis Software & Services

- Bioinformatics IT Infrastructure

- Other Services



Based on Application



- Biopharma & Diagnostics

- Genomics

- Agriculture

- Chemicals

- Environmental



This research report analyzes this market based in its market segments and major geographies. This research report provides comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are 3rd Millennium, Affymetrix Inc, Agilent Technologies, Bioinformatics Solutions Inc, Biomax Informatics, Celera Corp, Genologics Life Sciences Software Inc, Helicos Biosciences Corp, Illumina Inc, Life Technologies, Nonlinear Dynamics, Phase Forward Inc, Rosetta Biosoftware, Tripos International, and others.



