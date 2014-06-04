Bioinformatics Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2012 - 2019. by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Bioinformatics market is estimated to reach market size worth USD 9.1 Billion in 2018. The market is forecasted to record double digit growth, with highest revenue contribution from the bioinformatics platforms segment.



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The global bioinformatics market, estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2012 is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 9.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2012 - 2018. The market growth is driven by rise in applications across various industries. The key contribution to the market demand is from fields such as agriculture biotechnology, pharmaceutical research and development, medical and clinical diagnostics, and other life-sciences related industries.



The bioinformatics platform holds the largest market share and is estimated to account for nearly 50% of the market revenue. The services market currently holds a relatively smaller market share, however is expected to increase considerably over the forecast period. The bioinformatics platform segment is the fastest growing market and is expected to contribute 54% of the total market growth during the same period.



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The demand across genomics and wide application in the medical and biological information sector is driving the demand for bioinformatics platforms and services in the global market. The research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants in the fields involving bioinformatics content is a significant driver of the global bioinformatics market. These companies in efforts to reduce time and cost on R&D activities involved in the development of novel drugs and new applications for existing drugs, are looking for outsourcing services for bioinformatics knowledge and management tools, platforms, and services.



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Among the regional markets, North America holds the largest share; however, is forecasted to be succeeded by Europe as the leading market share holder in 2018, due to fast growth shown by major European markets such as Germany and U.K. Europe is forecasted to be the fastest growing region, with growth mainly driven by rising government support for R&D activities in the region. The bioinformatics services market in Europe and North America is well developed and organized whereas it is still in initial growth stage in emerging markets of Asia Pacific region.



Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bioinformatics-market.html.



The report analyzes the global bioinformatics market growth across various segments such as knowledge management tools, platforms, and services. The in-depth analysis includes analysis of sub-segments up to three levels, with cross sectional analysis on the basis of geographical and regional market size and forecasts. The cross-sectional analysis of the global bioinformatics market based on applications further provides market growth potential across various end user industries. The segments considered on the basis of application are - molecular medicine, gene therapy, drug development and preventive medicine.



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