New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Bioinformatics Market was valued at USD 7.95 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.30 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 13.5%. Bioinformatics is a field that develops software tools and methods for the understanding of biological data. It combines the study of various fields such as mathematics, statistics, computer science, information engineering, biology, and statistics for the comprehension of data. Recently, a high level of investment in research and development and extensive studies into this field has broadened its scope considerably.



Increase in collaborations between research institutes and companies and rise in popularity of personalized medicines will provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. Lack of skilled professionals, high cost of research and development and lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market.



Increasing R&D in drugs activity and molecular biology, growing initiatives by the private and public organizations, increase in applications of bioinformatics, increase in requirement for integrated bioinformatics structure and increase in clinical diagnostic and personalized medicines are driving the demand for the market.



North America dominates the market for Bioinformatics. Major contribution is from the US owing to the consistent funding from private and government organization, the rise in the implementation of personalized medicine, early adoption of the latest technologies and the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.



In April 2018, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and their internationally recognized Genomics and Bioinformatics Service were expected to change the scenario of agriculture, with the help of life science genome platform. They are creating a facility in Texas that will develop food that is healthy, good to taste and are sustainable and high yielding.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Bioinformatics is also used in storing, retrieving, and analyzing data. With this information, it helps in forming biological information which in turn helps in efficiently managing large database related to innovation and development of the drug.

The application of bioinformatics in the medical sector is mainly driven by the increasing use of bioinformatics for drug development and discovery process. Pharmaceuticals hold a market share of 23% in the year 2018.

The increase in demand for computational epigenetics, differentially expressed genes, gene network, a meta-analysis of microarray data, and gene-associating studies are driving the growth of the market.

Microbial Genome held a market share of 17% in the year 2018, and Gene Engineering is forecasted to grow with an annual growth rate of 12.4% in the forecast period.

Genomics held the largest market share in the year 2018 as it is used in personalized and preventive medicines.

Bioinformatics is used in agriculture-based industries, product utilization and better management of the environment. The agriculture segment held a market share of 21% in the year 2018.

Forensic Science is forecasted to hold a market share of 26% in the year 2026. Forensic Bioinformatics reviews cases involving forensic DNA testing.

On the basis of Technology and Services, the market is segmented into Knowledge management tools, Bioinformatics Platform, and Bioinformatics Services.

Knowledge Management tools held the largest market share of 37% in the year 2018.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are expected to lead the bioinformatics market.

Key participants include Illumina Inc., Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, ABM, Accelrys Inc., Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Ontoforce, and Data4Cure among others.

Qiagen NV acquired N-of-One, who is a pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data, expanding its clinical bioinformatics capabilities in molecular oncology decision support in January 2019.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Bioinformatics Market on the basis of Technology and Services, Application, End User, and Region:



Technology and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platform

Surgical Stimulators

Sequence Analysis Platform

Sequence Alignment Platform

Sequence Manipulation Platform

Structural and Functional Analysis Platform

Other Bioinformatics Platform

Bioinformatics Services

Sequencing Services

Database and Management Services

Data Analysis

Other Bioinformatics Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Microbial Genome

Gene Engineering

Drug Design and Chemoinformatics

Transcriptomics

Other Applications



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Academics

Forensic Science

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Bioinformatics market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



