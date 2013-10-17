Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals
Deal terms analysis
Partnering agreement structure
Partnering contract documents
Top deals by value
Most active dealmakers
Average deal terms for bioinformatics
The Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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This report provides details of the latest bioinformatics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Bioinformatics is the application of computer science and information technology to the field of biology and medicine. Bioinformatics deals with algorithms, databases, information systems, web technologies, artificial intelligence, information and computation theory, software engineering, data mining, image processing, modeling, simulation, signal processing, discrete mathematics, control systems, and statistics, for generating new knowledge of biology and medicine.
Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2007, including financial terms where available, including over 1700 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
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