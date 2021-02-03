New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Bioinformatics Services Market is forecast to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for integrated data solutions in order to deal with a large amount of data generated by associated technologies and high throughput sequencing are increasing the demand for bioinformatics services. Increase in research and development in fields such as proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics are anticipated to boost the data storage and analysis and IT applications capabilities.



Increase in collaborations between research institutes and companies and rise in popularity of personalized medicines will provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. Lack of skilled professionals, high cost of research and development and lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market.



North America dominates the market for Bioinformatics. The major contribution is from the US owing to the well-defined framework and the development of state of the art technologies. The rise in the implementation of personalized medicine, early adoption of latest technologies, development of next-generation sequencing and chemical laboratories are boosting the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Bioinformatics Services market and profiled in the report are:



Qiagen Inc., IBM Life Sciences, Illumina Inc., GVK Biosciences, Nxt-Dx, Biovia (Accelrys Inc), Non Linear Dynamics, Biomax Informatics AG., DNAnexus Inc., Affymretrix Inc., Geneva bioinformatics, Bruker Daltonics, and Life Technologies Corporation, among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database Management Services

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Genomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Drug Discovery



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Agriculture

Medical

Animal

Academic Users



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Bioinformatics Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Bioinformatics Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Bioinformatics Services market and its competitive landscape.



