Bioinformatics Services Market Value Projected to Expand by 2028 : CD Genomics, Illumina, NeoGenomics

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Bioinformatics Services Market Introduction



Bioinformatics is the field mainly involving molecular biology, genetics, mathematics, statistics, and computer science. The bioinformatics services include analysis of the data that can range from processing sequencing reads from instrument to data aggregation and mining data samples. Bioinformatics services can help biologists to understand the biological process with a computational intensive technique for machine learning algorithms, pattern recognition, data mining and visualization.



Download Brochure of This Market Report at – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4836



Bioinformatics tools can help to compare genomic and genetic data and understand evolutionary aspects of molecular biology. Bioinformatics services are finding wide application in chemoinformatics, genomics, metabolomics, RNA-seq analysis, and drug design. The database is an important part for bioinformatics research and application to cover various information types including molecular structure, protein and DNA sequences, and phenotypes in bioinformatics services.



Bioinformatics Services Market: Notable Highlights



Thermo Fisher Scientific has decided to stop selling its genetic sequencing equipment in Xinjiang, China as it may be used to create DNA database of Uighur minority in the Country. Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher Scientific recently signed an agreement to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings.

In 2018, CD Genomics launched premier RNA-seq services for accurate and cost-efficient gene profiling. It will also enable the discovery of new gene structures.

NRGene along with Macrogen Corp. launched ArrayMAGIC, a sequencing based genotype service. It provides ultra-high density SNP genotyping, while offering cost-effective and convenient genotyping.

Macrogen's NGS labs in Korea has officially received Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accreditation. The company is the first one to receive CLIA accreditation in Korea.

QIAGEN has entered into a partnership with Ares Genetics to develop new bioinformatics and assay solutions in order to support research targeting various global health challenges by antibiotic resistant pathogens.

MedGenome has taken over the Center for Genetic Health Care (CGHC) in Mumbai, India. It will be called as MedGenome-CGHC and will have team of experienced scientists, medical geneticists and bioinformatics.



Request For TOC On this Market Report at – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4836



Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global bioinformatics services market include –



CD Genomics

Illumina

NeoGenomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

BGI

Microsynth

QIAGEN

BaseClear

Fios Genomics

MedGenome

GENEWIZ

Macrogen



Get Special Discount on this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=4836



About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.