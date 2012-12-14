Biolink Group as Product Pipeline Review 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Biolink Group AS - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Biolink Group AS’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Biolink Group AS - Brief Biolink Group AS overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Biolink Group AS human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Biolink Group AS with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Biolink Group AS’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Biolink Group AS’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Biolink Group AS in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Biolink Group AS’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Biolink Group AS.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Biolink Group AS and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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