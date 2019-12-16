Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- In this report, the global Biological Implants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



The biological implant is referred to as prosthesis that is compatible with cells and tissues, resist cell adhesion, and protein deposition. They are widely used in the reconstructive procedures for restoring the organs and tissues. Autografts, allografts, and xenografts are some of the types of biological implants. They find application in cardiovascular implants, orthopedic implants, and other soft tissue implants. Biological implants can be placed through surgical and injectable mode.



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Increasing penetration of biological implants coupled with the advancement in biological implants is a prime factor expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Nobel Biocare launched Xeal and TiUltra surfaces at the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne. This product is not only applicable to implants but also abutments, these new surfaces were created to optimize tissue integration at every level for the purpose of improved implant treatment outcomes.



The emergence of the regenerative medicine industry which uses various therapeutic approaches for targeting the main cause of the disease is further expected to propel the market growth of biological implants. For instance, in Feburary 2019, FDA issued final guidance on the development of regenerative medicine therapies such as cell or tissue products, saying the treatments have the potential to address "hundreds of vexing human diseases and conditions."



From the geographical perspective, North America is projected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising approval of novel biological implants by the FDA in the region. For instance, in May 2019, OSSIO, Inc., an orthopedic fixation company, announced the U.S. launch and first commercial use of the OSSIOfiberTM Bone Pin Family for maintenance of alignment and fixation of bone fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis, and bone grafts.



On the flip side, the high production cost of the biological implants is expected to hamper the market growth.



Key Developments:



- In April 2017, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG and BioHorizons, Inc., two providers of dental implants and products for restorative dentistry, announced that CAMLOG Vertriebs GmbH will become the exclusive distributor of BioHorizons-branded products in Germany. CAMLOG will continue to offer customers a selection of implant-based treatment solutions as an exclusive German distributor.



- In Mar 2019, Mirus has received FDA 510(k) approval for the MoRe® based Europa™ Pedicle Screw System making it the first FDA approved medical device with this new class of implant material.



- In May 2019, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. a medical device company announced the commercial release of its IdentiTi-PC Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Procedures (TLIF).



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biological Implants in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

- North America

- Europe

- China

- Japan

- Southeast Asia

- India



Global Biological Implants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NuVasive, Inc, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker Corporation, LifeCell corporation, Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Inc, BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Alphatec Spine, Inc, CryoLife, Maxigen Biotech, Inc., IOP Ophthalmic Products, Inc., CONMED, Allergan Plc, BioTissue, Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH, MiMedx Group, Inc.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Autografts

- Allografts

- Xenografts



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biological Implants for each application, including

- Cardiovascular Implants

- Orthopedic Implants

- Dental Implants

- Other



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