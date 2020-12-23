New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Overview:



This Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Industry is comparatively new and has achieved a substantial section of the agricultural market. The sector consists of several local and regional vendors. These players cater to the needs of all end-user segments. Major players in the industry compete on the basis of product prices, designs, and the global supply distribution network. The existing established companies and the new entrants form business strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, and brand promotions, to gain a robust footing in the industry.



Market Drivers:

The expected CAGR of the biological organic fertilizers market over the forecast period is more than 14%. The reason for the steady growth of this industry is driven by two factors. Firstly, increasing awareness of environmental conservation and sustainability. Secondly, the huge aids offered by the government endows the users of organic fertilizers and eco-friendly methods to produce crops. The industry has witnessed keen attempts from manufacturers to develop the products of this industry as good and effective as the older chemical fertilizers thus augmenting market growth even further.



Key Companies of the Biological Organic Fertilizer Market are:-

Rizbactor Argentina S.A.

National Fertilizers Ltd.

Gujrat Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd.

Agri Life



Biological Organic Fertilizer Market: Segmentation

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Microorganisms

Rhizobium

Azotobacter

Azospirillum

Blue-green Algae

Phosphate solubilizing bacteria

Mycorrhiza

Others

Organic Reduces

FYM

Crop residues

Green manure

Others



By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Cereals, Legumes

Fruits and Vegetables

Plantations

Others



By Region (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook



The highest production and consumption in this industry are recorded by the Asia Pacific region. The reason why the consumption and production are the highest in this region is that the economy of this region is primarily agriculture driven. Thus, due to the abundance of farming lands, countries in these regions contribute the highest to the overall consumption.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Biological Organic Fertilizer market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Biological Organic Fertilizer market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



