Biological Safety Cabinet Market to Foresee Growth at a CAGR of 7.9% over the Forecast Period (2019-2025)

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on the "Biological Safety Cabinet Market (Type - Class I, Class II, and Class III; End User - Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics and Testing Laboratories, and Academic and Research Organizations): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global biological safety cabinet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Biological safety cabinet is an enclosed, ventilated laboratory workspace designed to work with potential pathogens. The purpose of the biological safety cabinet is to protect the lab technician and laboratory environment from the pathogens. The biological safety cabinet is equipped with HEPA filters to provide clean air and ultraviolet (UV) light to kill the pathogens in the biosafety workstation before use. Biological safety cabinets play a vital role in research institutes, biotech and pharma industries.



New Biological Drug Development Increasing the Demand of Biological Safety Cabinet Market



The biological safety cabinet market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing research activities such as new biological drug development, the test of cytopathic effect of viruses and other pathogens on cell culture cells and maintenance of pathogenic bacterial strains on agar media require a controlled working area, thus increasing the demand for biological safety cabinet.



Moreover, growing biotech and pharmaceutical industries is another major factor driving the growth of the biological safety cabinet market. The rising demand for biological drugs is swelling the number of biological drug manufacturers in the market. Additionally, stringent regulations by the FDA and WHO for public health safety has made it compulsory to use biosafety cabinets for the research and manufacturing purpose. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the biosafety cabinet and their maintenance can hamper the growth of the market. However, the growing healthcare sector will escalate the demand for biological safety cabinet in the forecast period.



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Biopharmaceutical Companies Lead the Segment During the Forecast Period



The biological safety cabinet market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on the type market is further sub-segmented into class I, class II, and class III. The class II segment is further divided into class II type A and class II type B biological safety cabinet. Based on the end-user market, segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics and testing laboratories and academic and research organizations. Biopharmaceutical companies lead the segment, high demand for biosafety cabinets for the biological drug manufacturing contributing to the growth of the market.



Rapidly Growing Healthcare Industry and the Rise in Funding for Research And Development Contributing the Growth of the Market in Asia-Pacific Region



Geographically, the biological safety cabinet market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America holds the highest share of the global market and expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. A rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, stringent human safety laws are some factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Increasing funding for research activities, growing healthcare industries, and stringent regulatory laws are contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow with a lucrative rate in the forecast period. The rapidly growing healthcare industry and rising funding for research and development are contributing to the growth of the region.



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Biological Safety Cabinet Market: Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Labconco, The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Germfree Laboratories Inc, EuroClone SpA, Air Science, Berner International, BIOBASE and others. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Labconco and The Baker Company are the leading biological safety cabinet producer in the market.



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=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the biological safety cabinet.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on investing, consolidate, expand and diversify.