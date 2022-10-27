Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Biological Safety Cabinet Market is projected to grow from USD 0.2 billion in 2022 to USD 0.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Development of biosimilars boosting the market, government support for the development of protein drugs is among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.



The class II segment accounted for the largest share of the biological safety cabinet market, by type segment, in 2021



Based on type, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. The class II segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the growth of biosimilar market.



Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic research institutes based on type. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the investment in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.



North America is the largest regional market for biological safety cabinet market



The global biological safety cabinets market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 20201. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the governments support for research in the region.



The major players operating in this biological safety cabinet market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), Labconco (US), Esco Micro (Singapore), The Baker Company (US), NuAire (US), Germfree Laboratories (US), Cruma (Spain), Air Science (US), Berner International (US), Azbil telstar (Spain), LaboGene (Denmark), Biolab Scientific (Canada), Lamsystems (Germany), Faster S.R.L (Italy), MRC Laboratory Equipment (Israel), Nanbei Instrument Limited (China), Thermolab (India), Labmate (UK), TopAir Systems, Inc. (US), Albian Group (Spain), Thomas Scientific (US), Zhejiang FUXIA Medical Technology Co. (China), Stericox (India).



