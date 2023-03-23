Biological Seed Treatment Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- The biological seed treatment market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, and it was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow with CAGR of 11.9%.



The global market for biological seed treatments is being driven by the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and significant investments by major players in research and development of these products. The market growth is attributed to the agricultural and environmental benefits of these solutions, which include the use of beneficial microorganisms and plant extracts. These tools can help reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides, leading to lower costs for farmers and reduced environmental risks.



Download PDF Brochure



With a growing awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with conventional chemical seed treatments, there has been an increasing demand for biological seed treatments. Chemical seed treatments have been found to be harmful to the environment and pose a serious threat to pollinators such as honeybees, especially neonicotinoid insecticides. On the other hand, microorganisms used in biological pest management are generally considered safe for the environment and non-target species.



While authorities worldwide generally recognize the benefits of biological seed treatments, there is no consistent regulatory framework for their use. In some countries, they may be registered under specific legislation, while in others, they are registered similarly to chemical plant protection products. As a result, the regulatory requirements and review processes for biological seed treatments can vary greatly.



One opportunity for the growth of biological seed treatments lies in the use of bio-priming techniques. Bio-priming involves a combination of seed hydration and inoculation with microbes, such as plant growth-promoting rhizo-microorganisms. These microorganisms can enhance plant growth, nutrient uptake, and protect seedlings from soil and seed-borne pathogens. This approach is eco-friendly and can be an effective alternative to conventional chemical seed treatments.



However, there are also challenges to the use of biological seed treatments. One common issue is their inconsistent performance, which can be affected by environmental conditions and crop-specific requirements. Some microbes may work better with one crop than another. Additionally, the compatibility of some biological seed treatments with certain pesticides can be a challenge. Combining multiple microbes with different growth requirements may increase effectiveness. For example, fungi can be combined with plant growth-promoting rhizo-microorganisms to enhance results.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), and Italpollina (Italy), These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441