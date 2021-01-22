Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027:Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc. Etc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Biological wastewater treatment involves the disposal of industrial and household wastewater without adversely affecting the environment by the removal of unwanted impurities like harmful bacteria and suspended particulate matter.



It is an efficient treatment process that removes almost 98% of the wastewater's organic waste materials. Scarcity of water is a major concern in the developing economies, which has contributed a great way in the growth of the market demand. The biological wastewater treatment market is estimated to reach a value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research.



Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.



The aerobic segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Ability of the aerobic wastewater treatment process to handle large amounts of wastewater has driven use of this process in treating industrial wastewater.



The municipal segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Stringent discharge standards imposed by governments of developing economies on the release of wastewater are driving use of the biological wastewater treatment process among municipalities.



Market Drivers



Growing need for eliminating harmful bacteria from wastewater will fuel market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, escalating need for industrial wastewater treatment with high temperatures will augment market growth by directly affecting the demand.



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Anaerobic



Aerobic



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas)



Municipal



Governments have implemented stringent policies for the discharge and disposal of wastewater in the developing economies, which have positively impacted market growth. Governments have also taken initiatives and started programs to make people aware of wastewater treatment methods, which will impact market growth during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



Owing to advanced treatment methods and stringent government policies regarding wastewater discharge and disposal, the North American region will be the leading market shareholder during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the scarcity of water experienced by developing economies in the region.



