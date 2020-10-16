Biologics Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Biologics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS); Therapeutic Proteins; Vaccines 2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others 3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others 4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs 5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs Covering: Johnson & Johnson; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; AbbVie



North America was the largest region in the global biologics market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global biologics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global biologics market.



Biologics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohns disease that have limited treatment options. There has been a significant advance in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who do not respond to traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The key biologics used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include Abatacept (Orencia), Adalimumab (Humira), Anakinra (Kineret), Infliximab (Remicade), and Rituximab (Rituxan). Key biologics used to treat psoriasis include Adalimumab (Humira), Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), Secukinumab ( Cosentyx). Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Humira (adalimumab), and Remicade (infliximab), Tysabri (natalizumab) are biologics that are used to treat Crohns disease.



The global biologics market is expected to decline from $269.2 billion in 2019 to $239.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.2%. The decline is mainly due to the worldwide supply and demand failures of drugs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The biologic drug shortages because of an inadequate production of biologics is hampering the market growth. The inadequate or slowed production is due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 and reach $464.7 billion in 2023.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS); Therapeutic Proteins; Vaccines



2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others



3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others



4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs



5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs



Subsegments Covered: Anti-Cancer MAbS; Immunological MAbS; Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs); Neuropharmacological MABS; Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular MAbS; Others - Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs); Metabolic Disorders Therapeutic Proteins; Cancer Therapeutic Proteins; Cardiovascular Therapeutic Proteins; Immunological Therapeutic Proteins; Others - Therapeutic Proteins; Anti-Infective Vaccines; Autoimmunity Vaccines; Others-Vaccines



Companies Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; AbbVie



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, biologics indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



Influence of the Biologics market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Biologics market.



-Biologics market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Biologics market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Biologics market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Biologics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Biologics market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Biologics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



